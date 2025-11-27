'Very worried': Hong Kong fire survivors hunt for the missing

HONG KONG: The morning after saving her elderly neighbour from Hong Kong's deadliest fire in decades, retiree Kwok was trawling through social media groups looking for signs other missing residents were safe on Thursday (Nov 27).

The day before, as roaring flames edged closer, the 69-year-old had run through her apartment block looking for her neighbour, who she knew lived alone and used a wheelchair.

She got her outside before the inferno engulfed their residential estate, killing at least 44 people and leaving hundreds missing.