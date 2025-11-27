Logo
Logo

East Asia live

Live: Hong Kong high-rise fire still burning as death toll reaches 44
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

live East Asia

Live: Hong Kong high-rise fire still burning as death toll reaches 44

Nearly 300 people are still missing in the city's worst blaze in decades.

Live: Hong Kong high-rise fire still burning as death toll reaches 44

Firefighters spray water on flames as a major fire burns through several apartment blocks at the Wang Fuk Court residential estate in Hong Kong's Tai Po district on Nov 27, 2025. (AFP/Peter Parks)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

27 Nov 2025 08:16AM (Updated: 27 Nov 2025 09:12AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG: The death toll from Hong Kong's deadliest fire in decades rose to 44 on Thursday (Nov 27) as firefighters battled to extinguish a huge blaze that ripped through high-rise residential towers.

Working through the night, firefighters struggled to reach the upper floors of the Wang Fuk Court housing complex. Nearly 300 people are still missing.

Follow CNA for the latest:

Source: CNA/rj(mi)

Related Topics

Hong Kong building fires
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement