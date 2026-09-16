Hong Kong's first five-year plan aims to add jobs, homes

HONG KONG: Hong Kong leader John Lee unveiled the city's first five-year plan on Wednesday (Sep 16), aiming to boost residents' livelihoods and cement its position as a global financial hub, while beefing up technology ties with the mainland.

The sweeping plan, which follows two months of government consultations with lawmakers and residents, spans areas from the economy and investment to land, homes, jobs, education and health.

The plan envisages speeding development of the 30,000ha Northern Metropolis, near the mainland China border, as a new growth engine, bolstering ⁠technological links and ties with the mainland to add jobs and homes.

When complete, Lee said, it would be ideal for living, work and travel, "further boosting Hong Kong’s overall competitiveness and momentum for sustainable development".

The strategy comes after Beijing approved a national five-year plan in March for the years to 2030, in China's latest typical exercise laying out an official road map for social and economic development.

The Hong Kong plan's five major objectives include solidifying its financial, maritime and trade areas, accelerating efforts in information and technology and strengthening its role as a global offshore renminbi hub.

Hong Kong will act as a "super connector" and integrate with China's Greater Bay Area, Lee said.

"We will expedite the alignment with key national strategies in technology," he said.

The focus would be on areas ranging from lifestyle and healthcare to AI and robotics, microelectronics, new energy, advanced manufacturing and new materials, he added.

It will also strengthen efforts to develop itself into a centre for international legal and dispute resolution services, Lee added.