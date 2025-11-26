Four dead after fire engulfs residential high-rise buildings in Hong Kong

HONG KONG: At least four people have died and others remain trapped after a massive fire engulfed multiple high-rise towers of a residential complex in Hong Kong's northern Tai Po district on Wednesday (Nov 26), the government and Fire Services Department said.

Firefighters continued to battle the blaze as dusk fell, with thick black smoke billowing from the 31-storey towers, home to 2,000 residential apartments.

The Fire Service Department told Reuters it does not yet have a figure for the number of people who may still be inside.

Five other people have been hospitalised. Three of the injured were in critical condition, one in serious condition and the other person was stable, a brief government statement said.

The dead included one firefighter, and another was being treated for heat exhaustion, Fire Services Department Director Andy Yeung told reporters.