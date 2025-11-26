Four dead after fire engulfs residential high-rise buildings in Hong Kong
Firefighters continued to battle the blaze as dusk fell, with thick black smoke billowing from the 31-storey towers, home to 2,000 residential apartments.
HONG KONG: At least four people have died and others remain trapped after a massive fire engulfed multiple high-rise towers of a residential complex in Hong Kong's northern Tai Po district on Wednesday (Nov 26), the government and Fire Services Department said.
The Fire Service Department told Reuters it does not yet have a figure for the number of people who may still be inside.
Five other people have been hospitalised. Three of the injured were in critical condition, one in serious condition and the other person was stable, a brief government statement said.
The dead included one firefighter, and another was being treated for heat exhaustion, Fire Services Department Director Andy Yeung told reporters.
BUILDINGS SURROUNDED BY SMOKE AND FLAMES
People gathered on a nearby overhead walkway, watching in dismay as smoke billowed from the buildings, some of which were clad in bamboo scaffolding. Scores of fire engines and ambulances lined the road below the complex, according to Reuters witnesses.
The fire broke out in Wang Fuk Court, one of many high-rise housing complexes in Hong Kong, which is one of the most densely populated areas in the world. Tai Po, located near the border with mainland China, is an established suburban district with a population of about 300,000.
Local television broadcaster TVB said the complex was undergoing major renovations. Wang Fuk Court is a complex under the government's subsidised home ownership scheme. It has been occupied since 1983, according to the property's website.
Hong Kong is one of the last places in the world where bamboo is still widely used for scaffolding in construction.
The fire department said it received reports at 2.51pm that a fire had broken out in Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po. It was upgraded to a No. 4 alarm, the second highest, at 3.34pm. By nightfall, authorities upgraded the alarm to level 5, the highest level of severity.
District officials in Tai Po have opened temporary shelters for people left homeless by the fire.
Hong Kong's Transport Department said that due to the fire, an entire section of the Tai Po road, one of Hong Kong's two main highways, has been closed and buses are being diverted.
Five people died after a fire broke out in a densely populated residential building in Hong Kong's bustling Kowloon district in April last year.