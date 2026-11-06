Hong Kong grandmother gets 20 days for slapping 5-year-old girl at play area
Leung Lai-ha, 68, her daughter and another woman fought at APM shopping centre in Kwun Tong after children squabbled over a basketball.
A Hong Kong grandmother has been sentenced to 20 days in jail for slapping a five-year-old girl who squabbled over a basketball with her grandson in a play area at the atrium of APM shopping centre in Kwun Tong.
Leung Lai-ha, 68, on Thursday (Nov 5) pleaded guilty to assaulting the girl on Aug 26, admitting that she hit the girl on impulse.
A video of the brawl showed three adults were involved - Leung, her 34-year-old daughter Ng Ka-wun and Xu Yang, 34, the girl’s mother. The physical altercation escalated when Leung knocked the girl to the floor.
The three adults were jointly charged with a count of fighting in a public place and admitted to the facts detailing their offence at Kwun Tong Court before acting principal magistrate Li Chi-ho.
Leung told police that she hit the girl to “teach her a lesson”.
“The girl was bullying my grandson, so I pushed her and slapped her to teach her a lesson,” she said.
Ng and Xu both told police that they were acting in self-defence, each claiming the other started the fight.
The court heard that the three women entered the fray after the two children had a squabble over the basketball in the play area.
According to medical examinations, the girl’s face showed redness, and Leung’s arm sustained minor scratches.
In sentencing, Li said Leung should not “take it out on the girl” and that Leung should be punished by a custodial sentence and a HK$2,000 (US$256) fine.
Li heard from the prosecution that Ng and Xu agreed to be put on a good behaviour bond for one year. If they commit offences of a similar nature in the next 12 months, they will be penalised and be required to pay HK$1,000.
This article was first published on SCMP.