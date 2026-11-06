Hong Kong grandmother gets 20 days for slapping 5-year-old girl at play area

A Hong Kong grandmother has been sentenced to 20 days in jail for slapping a five-year-old girl who squabbled over a basketball with her grandson in a play area at the atrium of APM shopping centre in Kwun Tong.

Leung Lai-ha, 68, on Thursday (Nov 5) pleaded guilty to assaulting the girl on Aug 26, admitting that she hit the girl on impulse.

A video of the brawl showed three adults were involved - Leung, her 34-year-old daughter Ng Ka-wun and Xu Yang, 34, the girl’s mother. The physical altercation escalated when Leung knocked the girl to the floor.

The three adults were jointly charged with a count of fighting in a public place and admitted to the facts detailing their offence at Kwun Tong Court before acting principal magistrate Li Chi-ho.