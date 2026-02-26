Better support urged for Hong Kong’s growing elderly population as more live alone

HONG KONG: On the streets of Hong Kong, a 19-year-old student is on a mission, delivering meal boxes to underprivileged elderly residents.

The teen, who goes by the name Belle, has been doing this for almost a year. She declined to reveal her full name, saying she does not want her friends to know about her efforts.

Initially funded by her own pocket money, she later turned to social media to raise awareness and crowdfund through online donations.

With the additional funding, she now distributes up to 50 meal boxes a day to the city’s vulnerable residents, most of whom live on the streets or make a living collecting cardboard.

But for Belle, the food parcels are simply an opening for her to check in on how they are doing.