Hong Kong homes flattened for US$28 billion high-tech hub

HONG KONG: Chan Yuk-tong hoped to spend his remaining years in the row of small, blue-brick houses where he was born and raised, but the 71-year-old's Hong Kong village home will soon be bulldozed to make way for a vast tech hub.

An area roughly a third of Hong Kong including villages, natural wetlands and farmland is being converted into the "Northern Metropolis", an ambitious project aimed at deepening integration with mainland China, diversifying the economy and providing new homes.

"I can't bear to leave ... If not for the government developing this area, I would likely spend the rest of my life here. After all, I belong here," Chan told AFP as he packed up belongings in his yard.

Touted as a "new economic engine" to accommodate about 2.5 million residents and provide 650,000 jobs, the project will link Hong Kong more closely with Macau and nine cities in mainland China that make up the Greater Bay Area.

But the government's vision for a Silicon Valley-like high-tech hub in Hong Kong comes at a huge cost to the city's wildlife, local communities and public finances, environmental and social groups warned.