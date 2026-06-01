Hong Kong debuts Comic Con as city bets on pop culture tourism

HONG KONG: Thousands of fans from Hong Kong and abroad flocked to the city’s first-ever Comic Con over the weekend, marking a major milestone in its efforts to tap the growing popularity of anime, comics and pop culture tourism.

The convention attracted a diverse crowd of enthusiasts, many arriving in elaborate costumes inspired by their favourite characters. Cosplayers dressed as comic book heroes, video game characters and cult television personalities transformed the event into a colourful celebration of fandom.

Adding star power to the inaugural event were Hollywood actors Giancarlo Esposito, known for his roles in Breaking Bad and The Mandalorian, and Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen, best known for starring in the psychological thriller series Hannibal, among others.

One of the convention’s standout attractions was a display of life-sized figurines from the personal collection of Hong Kong actor Louis Koo, who was the event’s ambassador.