Hong Kong issues bounties for 19 overseas activists on subversion charges

HONG KONG: Hong Kong police announced bounties on Friday (Jul 25) for information leading to the arrest of 19 overseas activists, accusing them of national security crimes.

Political dissent in Hong Kong has been quashed since Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law in 2020 after huge, sometimes violent protests the year before.

Many opposition figures have fled abroad, while others have been arrested and sentenced to years in jail.

Police said the 19 activists were involved in what they called a "subversive organisation", Hong Kong Parliament - an NGO established in Canada.

On Jul 1, Hong Kong Parliament said on social media that it was holding an unofficial poll online to form a "legislature", aimed at "opposing one-party dictatorship and tyranny and pursuing Hong Kong people ruling Hong Kong".

In a statement on Friday, police accused the group of seeking to "unlawfully overthrow and undermine the fundamental system" of the Chinese and Hong Kong authorities.

The investigation into the organisation is ongoing, the police said, warning that they "will offer bounties to hunt down more suspects in the case if necessary".

They also called on the accused to "return to Hong Kong and turn themselves in, rather than make further mistakes".

A reward of HK$200,000 (US$25,500) each was offered for 15 of the activists, while the four others were already wanted for HK$1 million, the statement said.