Hong Kong court to deliver verdicts on media mogul Jimmy Lai

HONG KONG: Long-awaited verdicts in Hong Kong pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai's national security trial will be delivered on Monday (Dec 15), one of the city's most closely watched rulings since its return to Chinese rule in 1997.

Around 80 people queued outside the West Kowloon court building at dawn, some describing themselves as supporters anxious about Lai's well-being.

"I really want to see what's happening with 'the boss', to see if his health has deteriorated," said Tammy Cheung, who worked at Lai's newspaper for nearly two decades.

The case has grown into a wedge between Beijing and many Western nations, with US President Donald Trump reportedly calling for Lai's release during a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in October.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The Apple Daily founder has pleaded not guilty to two counts of "conspiracy to foreign collusion" under the security law, which carry a maximum penalty of life in prison, as well as one count of "conspiracy to publish seditious publications".

Lai turned 78 last week and once described himself as a "born rebel". He defied the Chinese Communist Party for years while amassing millions from his clothing and media empires.

He became a prime target after Beijing imposed the sweeping national security law on Hong Kong in 2020, a year after huge and sometimes violent pro-democracy protests in the finance hub.

High Court judges Esther Toh, Alex Lee and Susana D'Almada Remedios will begin delivering their verdicts at 10am.

If found guilty, Lai will likely be sentenced at a later date and can appeal.