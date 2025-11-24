Hong Kong leader backs China's policy on Japan in first remarks on dispute

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's leader John Lee said on Monday (Nov 24) that his government supported China's diplomatic policy towards Japan and the financial hub would closely monitor the situation and respond appropriately.

The comments are the first time a Hong Kong official has publicly weighed in on a dispute that has roiled China-Japan ties for more than two weeks.

The spat was triggered by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks in parliament on Nov 7 that a hypothetical Chinese attack on democratically-governed Taiwan could trigger a military response from Tokyo.

"These extremely erroneous remarks have severely deteriorated the atmosphere for exchanges between China and Japan," Lee said at a media briefing. "It makes us doubt the effectiveness of many exchanges."

On Sunday, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said it was "shocking" for Japan's leader to openly send a wrong signal concerning Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, although the island's government rejects the claims.

Hong Kong had halted exchanges with Japan's consulate, Japanese news agency Kyodo said on Sunday.

Lee did not respond directly to a query on whether Hong Kong had suspended exchanges, saying: "Our arrangement must be aligned with the nation's dignity and the benefits of Hong Kongers."