Hong Kong leader John Lee pays tribute to firefighter killed in Tai Po blaze

HONG KONG: Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu and top officials expressed sorrow over the death of a firefighter killed while battling a blaze at a Tai Po estate, paying tribute to his “gallantry and selfless devotion to duty”.

Ho Wai-ho, 37, died while tackling the blaze at one of the blocks of Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po.

The fire broke out on Wednesday (Nov 26) and spread rapidly to other towers in the estate.

Director of Fire Services Andy Yeung Yan-kin said Ho, from Sha Tin Fire Station, arrived at the scene at 3.01pm to fight the blaze on the ground floor of one of the eight blocks, where the fire broke out at 2.51pm.

However, Yeung said Ho lost contact with his colleagues at 3.30pm and was later found with burns to his face at 4.01pm at Wang Cheong House.

Ho, who had served in the Fire Services Department for nine years, was taken to the Prince of Wales Hospital in Sha Tin, where he was pronounced dead at 4.45pm.

The fire services chief said another firefighter had also been admitted to hospital with heatstroke.