Hong Kong leader John Lee pays tribute to firefighter killed in Tai Po blaze
Ho Wai-ho, 37, "lost his life in the course of an operation", Hong Kong fire officials said, paying tribute to his “gallantry and selfless devotion to duty”.
HONG KONG: Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu and top officials expressed sorrow over the death of a firefighter killed while battling a blaze at a Tai Po estate, paying tribute to his “gallantry and selfless devotion to duty”.
Ho Wai-ho, 37, died while tackling the blaze at one of the blocks of Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po.
The fire broke out on Wednesday (Nov 26) and spread rapidly to other towers in the estate.
Director of Fire Services Andy Yeung Yan-kin said Ho, from Sha Tin Fire Station, arrived at the scene at 3.01pm to fight the blaze on the ground floor of one of the eight blocks, where the fire broke out at 2.51pm.
However, Yeung said Ho lost contact with his colleagues at 3.30pm and was later found with burns to his face at 4.01pm at Wang Cheong House.
Ho, who had served in the Fire Services Department for nine years, was taken to the Prince of Wales Hospital in Sha Tin, where he was pronounced dead at 4.45pm.
The fire services chief said another firefighter had also been admitted to hospital with heatstroke.
Ho was among 36 people killed in the top-level No 5 alarm fire.
The blaze was initially classified as a No 1 alarm fire but was quickly raised to No 4 by 3.34pm and to No 5 at 6.22pm.
At least 29 others were hospitalised.
Another 279 people are missing.
The city’s leader, Lee, said he was deeply saddened that the fire had caused multiple deaths and injuries, including the loss of a firefighter on duty. He extended his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and the injured.
Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung also said he was deeply saddened by Ho’s death.
“I am profoundly grieved at the passing of Mr Ho, who lost his life in the course of an operation. I offer my deepest condolences to his family members,” Tang said.
Secretary for the Civil Service Ingrid Yeung Ho Poi-yan also expressed deep sorrow over his death.
“I pay solemn tribute to Mr Ho for his gallantry and selfless devotion to duty, and express the deepest condolences to his family on behalf of the civil service,” she said.
She added that the Civil Service Bureau had contacted the Fire Services Department and would make every effort to help his family.
This article was first published on SCMP.