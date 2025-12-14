Hong Kong's last opposition party to vote on disbandment under China pressure

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's last major opposition party holds a final vote on Sunday (Dec 14) on whether to disband, as China ratchets up pressure on the city's remaining liberal voices in a years-long national security crackdown.

The Democratic Party, founded three years before Hong Kong's return to Chinese rule from Britain in 1997, has been the city's flagship opposition. It used to sweep city-wide legislative elections and push Beijing on democratic reforms and upholding freedoms.

The Special General Meeting at the party's headquarters will confirm details of the party's "dissolution and liquidation" arrangements, according to a party statement.

Senior party members say they had been approached by Chinese officials or middlemen and warned to disband or face severe consequences, including possible arrests.

A committee has already spent around half a year making arrangements for the disbandment, including resolving legal and accounting matters, and preparing the sale of a property in the Kowloon district that now serves as its headquarters.

Disbandment requires a vote of 75 per cent of members to pass.