Hong Kong to eliminate 'shoebox' flats, cut spirits tax: Leader

HONG KONG: Hong Kong leader John Lee rolled out plans on Wednesday (Oct 16) to ban flats under 8 sq m and cut import tax on spirits in a bid to ease a long-term housing crunch and boost the city's sluggish economy.

Lee's administration has vowed to focus on livelihood issues and take the Chinese finance hub "from stability to prosperity" following a wide-ranging crackdown in the wake of protests in 2019.

Lee's speech was his third policy address since the former security chief was tapped by Beijing to be the city leader in 2022.

Speaking at the semi-autonomous city's Legislative Council, he said flats smaller than 8 sq m - twice the size of a king-size bed - would be banned.

Registered landlords will be given time to make sure their subdivided flats meet the minimum size and other conditions, including having windows and independent toilets.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered Hong Kong to resolve its longstanding housing woes.

The city has some of the most expensive housing in the world and 110,000 households in a population of 7.5 million live in subdivided flats.

A government study in 2021 found that 21 per cent of households in subdivided units had a living space of below seven square metres - smaller than a parking space.