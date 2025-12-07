Hong Kong heads to the polls after deadly fire

HONG KONG: Hong Kong will vote for new lawmakers on Sunday (Dec 7) under Beijing's "patriots only" rules, though government efforts to drive turnout have been overshadowed by the city's deadliest fire in decades.

Polls opened at 7.30am (local time) across the Chinese finance hub to select 90 legislators, though only 20 of those seats are directly elected.

Political campaigning was abruptly paused after a blaze tore through the housing blocks of Wang Fuk Court in northern Hong Kong in late November, killing at least 159 people.

City leader John Lee on Friday urged the public to head to the polls, saying their ballots represented reform and support to the fire victims.

"While we mourn the victims and support those affected, we must also be united and support reform together ... I emphasise everyone should cast their decisive vote," Lee told reporters.