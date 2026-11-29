HONG KONG: Several hundred members of Hong Kong's LGBTQ community cheered at a scaled-back, indoor pride event on Saturday (Nov 28), held after a series of cancellations and under what activists say is a growing threat to freedoms in the city.

Hong Kong once hosted some of the largest pride parades in the Chinese-speaking world, but the annual rallies calling for rights and recognition have now been effectively squeezed out of the city.

The event on Saturday, organised by the Hong Kong Pride Parade group, featured drag shows and stalls run by LGBTQ rights groups, with restricted attendance due to a venue change.

"There's less and less space in Hong Kong for us to organise grand events," Magaia, a local drag performer in their 20s, told AFP.

"I really cherish every LGBTQ event and venue where we can all come together," the performer from Hong Kong collective DragJam told AFP.

Magaia staged a bold and sizzling dance to pop single "Let's Get Bubble Tea" by Malaysian-born queer artist Dyan Tai, mocking those who sidestep discussions on gender issues.

With multiple major outdoor LGBTQ events axed in recent years, the hard-won gathering on Saturday had also been at risk of being called off after a venue withdrew.

"Having a space like this, where you can see people just like you and freely express yourself, is very important," said Lydia Zhang, a software engineer who came from the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.

The 25-year-old told AFP she rarely saw such shows in mainland China and came to express her support.