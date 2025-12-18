Hong Kong beauty and wellness giant Mannings closes all stores in mainland China

HONG KONG: Mannings, a Hong Kong-based beauty and wellness giant, has announced its exit from mainland China, citing “a strategic reset” and changes in “consumer behaviour”.

In a statement shared on its WeChat account on Wednesday (Dec 17), Mannings said its physical stores in mainland China would remain in operation until Jan 15, 2026.

The retailer noted that the decision is part of a broader effort to “actively respond to changes in consumer behaviour and the growing trend of personal health and beauty needs”, and to reshape its business for the future.

As part of its exit plan, it will revamp its online platform to provide mainland Chinese customers with “high-quality health and beauty products” sourced from Hong Kong and Southeast Asia.

The company added that it intends to integrate operations across Hong Kong and Macao - including its brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce channels - with mainland China’s cross-border e-commerce model.

It also said it will strengthen its supply chain capabilities and expand its product categories to support “long-term sustainable business development”.

While its cross-border online stores will remain in operation, its official online stores on Tmall, JD.com and Pinduoduo will begin ceasing operations between Dec 24 and Dec 28.

Mannings is owned by Dairy Farm International of Hong Kong, now known as DFI Retail Group.