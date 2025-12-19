Hong Kong mourns firefighter killed in city's deadliest fire in decades

HONG KONG: Hong Kong residents offered flowers and bowed outside a funeral parlour on Friday (Dec 19) to pay tribute to a firefighter who was among the 160 people killed by the city's deadliest fire in decades.

Ho Wai-ho lost his life battling the massive blaze that engulfed seven buildings of a housing complex on Nov 26. He was 37. The fire services department has posthumously awarded him the title of senior fireman.

An array of wreaths lay outside the Universal Funeral Parlour, with thank-you cards from residents put up on its wall. Top officials, including Hong Kong leader John Lee, were among the funeral attendees.

After the ceremony, they stood outside the parlour to send off the hearse, which carried Ho’s portrait at the front. Dozens of firefighters raised a salute as Ho’s coffin, draped with a Hong Kong regional flag, departed.

Before the funeral, some black-clad residents laid flowers at a mourning area outside the venue. One woman cried when she paid respect, and a man made a salute gesture.

Resident Andy Fong, who brought yellow flowers with him, said he hoped Ho could rest in peace.

“It's heartbreaking. Although we have never met, it has saddened every Hong Konger," he said.