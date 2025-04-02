Hong Kong's new police chief stresses national security despite US sanctions

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's new police chief on Wednesday (Apr 2) stressed the need to protect national security following US sanctions on his predecessor and five other officials over Beijing's crackdown on dissent.

The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on officials accused of eroding Hong Kong's autonomy and "acts of transnational repression" - referring to the city's use of national security laws to "intimidate, silence and harass" activists abroad.

Hong Kong authorities have condemned the sanctions and defended their use of the laws, while Beijing has vowed "countermeasures".

Police commissioner Raymond Siu, one of the six people sanctioned, retired on Tuesday after nearly four years in charge.

His replacement Joe Chow, 52, said he was not worried about the sanctions and that national security was the "most important" priority.

"The US sanctions are barbaric acts attempting to intimidate ... police officers, so that we will stop working hard on national security," Chow told reporters on Wednesday.

"This shows that (the United States) considers our actions to be successful and effective. This means we should do more of it."

Chow, who joined the force in 1995, is best known for overseeing the police siege of Hong Kong's Polytechnic University in November 2019 at the height of the mass protests.

That operation saw the most violent clashes between protesters and police and ended with 1,377 arrests.