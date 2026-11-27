HONG KONG: A passenger ferry collided with a floating dock in Hong Kong on Friday (Nov 27), leaving 25 people injured, including two children, according to local reports.

Police said that they received a report at 9.21am of a vessel accident in the waters off Tsing Yi Road.

Hong Kong news outlet HK01 reported that the ferry was travelling from Hong Kong's Sheung Wan to Shenzhen's Shekou and had collided with a shipyard dock.

Among the 25 injured, five were seriously wounded, reported RTHK.

Local media reported that a large number of emergency workers were deployed to the scene, including firefighting vessels, mobile casualty units and ambulances.

The injured were taken to Princess Margaret Hospital in Lai Chi Kok and Yan Chai Hospital in Tsuen Wan for treatment.