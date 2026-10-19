What's driving Hong Kong's growing Pokemon card craze?

HONG KONG: For generations of children, Pokemon cards were something to collect, trade and play with.

Today, they are serious business, with the rarest cards fetching millions of dollars.

In Hong Kong, the hobby is attracting growing interest, with card trading events becoming increasingly frequent, collectors say.

But the surge in prices for some cards has raised questions about whether the boom can last.

WHEN RARE CARDS BECOME TARGETS

In April, two Pokemon cards worth about US$30,000 were stolen from Light TCG, a shop in Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon.

Police arrested and charged a man following the incident, but the shop said the items had yet to be recovered.

"A Pokemon card is something you can take with you so easily, so it may be tempting for thieves," said founder Simon Chung.