Hong Kong customs swoop ahead of the World Cup, seizing US$20 million in fake goods

HONG KONG: Just hours before the World Cup was set to kick off, Hong Kong authorities announced the seizure of 230,000 suspected counterfeit items worth an estimated US$20 million, including jerseys tied to the highly anticipated soccer tournament.

FAKE JERSEYS

The seizure included about 30,000 jerseys, some so finely made that they're hard to distinguish from authentic team shirts for ordinary consumers, Wayne Chung, senior inspector at Hong Kong’s customs department, said on Thursday (Jun 11).

Most were copies of authentic player jerseys that are generally more expensive than fan-edition versions because they're better designed and made of higher-quality materials, he said.

All were destined for overseas markets, with nearly 80 per cent set to be shipped to the Americas, where the World Cup is being jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Mexico is playing in the tournament opener against South Africa on Thursday.