Hong Kong principal who swore at Singapore security guards resigns, apologises

swearing at security guards during a student trip to Singapore has resigned and apologised for his failure to “lead by example”. A Hong Kong secondary school principal filmedduring a student trip to Singapore has resigned and apologised for his failure to “lead by example”.

Lee Cheuk‑hing tendered his resignation on Thursday (May 28) as principal of San Wui Commercial Society Secondary School in Tuen Mun, school manager Edmund Wong Chun‑sek confirmed.

Wong, a former lawmaker, said the school’s board of directors would have to meet to decide whether to accept the resignation, given the many factors involved.

In a video released later on Thursday, Lee repeatedly apologised for his behaviour to Hongkongers and “all sectors” in Singapore.

“As a principal, I should lead by example. Regardless of the circumstances, I should remain calm and restrained. But unfortunately, I failed to do so,” he said in the clip, which also showed him in tears.

“I admit [my mistake] and apologise to everyone.”

Confirming he had tendered his resignation, Lee also pledged to fully cooperate with investigations by the Education Bureau and the school board.

In an appeal to his students, he said: “Please do not learn from me. At all times, you must try your best to stay calm and resolve [problems] in a rational manner.

“Let my mistake serve as a warning, do not let a moment of impulse drive you to say things that you will deeply regret in the future.”

Lee said he would also resign from all district duties, referring to his membership of the San King subdistrict care team in Tuen Mun and the Tuen Mun South West area committee.

The Home Affairs Department said it had already received Lee’s resignation from both bodies and his name was no longer on the relevant websites on Thursday.

The Education Bureau said it had been notified of the principal’s resignation and had urged the school and its sponsoring body to follow up the matter seriously and submit a written report as soon as possible.