Hong Kong school suspends principal for swearing at security guards in Singapore
The decision was taken because the principal’s behaviour fell short of public expectations, said the manager of San Wui Commercial Society Secondary School.
HONG KONG: A Hong Kong school principal has been suspended from his post with immediate effect after he was seen swearing at security guards during a student trip to Singapore, the institution announced on Tuesday (May 26), hours after authorities in the city state revealed they would investigate the incident.
Edmund Wong Chun-sek, a former lawmaker and manager of San Wui Commercial Society Secondary School in Tuen Mun, told the South China Morning Post that the decision was taken because the principal’s behaviour fell short of public expectations and the board wanted to demonstrate its resolve in handling the matter.
Wong said the management committee reached the decision after hearing evidence on Tuesday from principal Lee Cheuk-hing and staff who joined the trip.
The decision was made after Lee had left the meeting.
"Though he said he wanted to protect the students, his actions did not meet what the public expects of a school principal," he said.
In response to queries from the SCMP, Singapore police said on Sunday evening that they had received a report and that investigations were underway.
San Wui Commercial Society Secondary School in Tuen Mun apologised on Sunday night for the incident last Friday involving Lee.
"On the afternoon of May 22, 2026, an incident occurred during our school’s Singapore exchange tour due to a parking dispute, causing public concern and unease," the institution’s incorporated management committee said in a statement.
"The school expresses its deepest apologies regarding this matter. The school and its sponsoring body have always placed the utmost importance on the professional conduct of our faculty and staff."
The school added that it had contacted the travel agency involved to better understand the situation and would conduct a thorough investigation. A letter would be sent to teachers, students and parents to provide a detailed account.
"Should there be any violation of the professional code of conduct for teachers or damage to the school’s reputation, the matter will be handled with the utmost seriousness," it said.
A Form Five student on the trip, who gave his surname as Wong, said the security guard at the time refused to let them off the coach due to safety concerns.
"We were frightened [by the principal’s actions]. How can a principal act like this?" Wong said.
He noted that the students on board were taken aback when Lee used foul language, though he declined to comment on the principal’s usual demeanour.
Wong said the principal mainly spent the remainder of the trip talking on his phone.
He also said that the school had advised students not to answer questions from outsiders if they do not know the details, but added that they could choose to handle any inquiries themselves.
Chan, a Form 4 student who was also on the trip, defended the principal and argued that the school head was trying to protect some students who had already disembarked.
"The area [where our coach stopped] was not a parking zone, and the guard was just following the rules," Chan said. "The principal was a little impulsive because some students had already got off the coach, and he wanted to protect them."
"While he was wrong, I think his actions came from a desire to protect us. He is not normally like this. This is the only time he has acted this way," she added.
Chan explained that Lee later clarified his behaviour with students, noting that no teachers were outside to accompany those who had already disembarked.
"He said if the coach had reversed, no one would have been there to take care of the students outside, which is why he became impulsive," she said.
"It’s the first time I’ve seen him lose his temper. He is usually very nice to us and often chats with us about our learning."
Chan added that she was worried the school’s reputation would be tarnished now that the incident had gone viral.
Footage posted on social media shows a security guard telling Lee to move the coach, but he becomes irate and rudely rebuffs her instructions.
"Shut up," Lee is heard telling her before swearing at her in Cantonese.
When another guard intervenes, Lee turns to her and shouts: "You shut up!"
The first guard again urges him to move the coach, but Lee continues to question why he should follow their instructions and mocks them by making faces.
As the situation escalates and one of the guards prepares to call for help, Lee tells her to "go away". He appears agitated as two passengers on the coach try to calm him down.
Singapore media reported that the incident took place at the SAFRA Jurong recreation club, citing one of the security guards who said the tour bus was parked on double yellow lines at an intersection, blocking vehicles behind it.
The guard said she had politely asked them to drive into the building entrance and blocked the door to prevent passengers from getting off.
"I did not expect one of the men to come over, curse at me, and start an argument," she was quoted as saying.
Singapore amended its Private Security Industry Act in 2021 to provide stronger legal protections for security guards, with tougher penalties to tackle abuse.
New offences were introduced to address common forms of harassment faced by security officers during their duties, with penalties higher than for offences against members of the public.
Those found guilty of intentionally harassing or causing alarm or distress to a security officer can be jailed for up to a year, fined up to S$5,000 (US$3,915) or both.
Hong Kong’s Education Bureau earlier expressed concern over the case and demanded a written report from the school.
It said that if a teacher were found to have breached professional conduct, authorities would review the teacher’s registration and take appropriate action based on the nature and severity of the incident.
This article was first published on SCMP.