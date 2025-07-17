Hong Kong publishers join independent book fair after government block

HONG KONG: More than a dozen independent Hong Kong publishers, some of whom had been barred from a government-run book fair, took part in a separate literary festival on Thursday (Jul 17) for books primarily on social issues.

Authorities have clamped down on publications allowed at the annual Hong Kong Book Fair, one of the largest in Asia, since a national security law was imposed on the city in 2020 by Beijing.

The alternative festival, held at Hunter Bookstore, promoted publications covering issues including minority groups, the LGBTQ community and the city's wide wealth gap.

"The biggest difference for us (from the government-run fair) is that we have no censorship," bookstore owner Leticia Wong told reporters.

At least two publishers in attendance had removed books from their booths at last year's Hong Kong Book Fair, after officials said they contained "sensitive content".

The books included a travel book by journalist Allan Au, who was arrested in 2022 for allegedly conspiring to publish "seditious materials".

The publisher's application to take part in this year's book fair was rejected without explanation.