Hong Kong turns to AI to tackle persistent rat infestations, but challenges remain

HONG KONG: Rats have long thrived in Hong Kong's crowded streets, parks and back alleys despite years of pest control efforts and complaints about widespread infestations.

"I used to live in one area and there were a lot of rats – and then when I moved to a new place, (there were) still a lot of rats. They are huge," said a Hong Kong resident who gave her name as Rain.

Now, the densely populated city is turning to artificial intelligence, using thermal imaging cameras to monitor rodent activity primarily at night.

The AI-powered surveillance system, introduced in 2024, analyses these thermal images to generate a “Rodent Absence Rate” (RAR) – the percentage of images captured at a location that show no rats – to help authorities target infestations more effectively.

According to Hong Kong's Food and Environmental Hygiene Department, data collected last year showed "significant improvement" in more infested areas.

However, government data also showed dozens of survey locations recorded an RAR of below 80 per cent. This means more than one in five images captured at those locations still showed rats.