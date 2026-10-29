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Hong Kong housing secretary resigns over deadly Tai Po fire
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East Asia

Hong Kong housing secretary resigns over deadly Tai Po fire

The blaze that ripped through seven 31-storey tower blocks at the Wang Fuk Court residential complex, which was undergoing renovation work in the northern Tai Po district, was the deadliest in the city since 1948.

Hong Kong housing secretary resigns over deadly Tai Po fire

Smoke rises after a fire broke out at Wang Fuk Court, a residential estate in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong's New Territories, on Nov 26, 2025. (Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei)

29 Oct 2026 03:29PM (Updated: 29 Oct 2026 03:40PM)
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HONG KONG: Hong Kong's housing secretary Winnie Ho has resigned over a fire in Tai Po that killed 168 people in November last year. 

Hong Kong leader John Lee announced this on Thursday (Oct 29), as he apologised for the deadly blaze and promised extensive reforms to its building industry and regulatory system.

Lee was speaking shortly before he was due to release a lengthy report by the judge-led panel that is expected to detail a series of regulatory and supervisory failings in Hong Kong's building-renovation system.

Ho was the first official to resign over the inferno. 

Lee also said that four government bodies bore partial responsibility.

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee (fourth, from left) and other officials bow in apology during a press conference to announce the findings of an investigation into the 2025 fatal fire in Tai Po, Hong Kong on Oct 29, 2026. (Photo: Reuters/Tyrone Siu)

The Hong Kong government, after receiving the committee's report last week, is expected to decide which individuals and officials, if any, should be held accountable, as well as outlining disciplinary actions and a reform plan.

The blaze that ripped through seven 31-storey tower blocks at the Wang Fuk Court residential complex, which was undergoing renovation work in the northern Tai Po district, was the deadliest in the city since 1948. Thousands of residents were displaced after their homes became uninhabitable.

This is a developing story. 

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Source: Agencies

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Hong Kong Hong Kong Tai Po Fire fire John Lee
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