Hong Kong housing secretary resigns over deadly Tai Po fire

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's housing secretary Winnie Ho has resigned over a fire in Tai Po that killed 168 people in November last year.

Hong Kong leader John Lee announced this on Thursday (Oct 29), as he bowed and apologised for the deadly blaze and promised extensive reforms to its building industry and regulatory system.

The Nov 26 fire ripped through seven 31-storey tower blocks at the Wang Fuk Court residential complex, which was undergoing renovation work in the northern Tai Po district. It was the deadliest fire in the city since 1948. Thousands of residents were displaced after their homes became uninhabitable.

Lee was speaking shortly before he released a more than 1,000-page report by the judge-led panel that detailed wide-ranging governance and supervisory failings in Hong Kong's building-renovation system.

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"I am deeply saddened. I would like to apologise to the affected residents and the general public," Lee said.

Ho is the first official to resign over the inferno. The Hong Kong government has set up an independent team to investigate which officials should be held accountable and to outline disciplinary actions.

Lee said the decision for Ho to assume responsibility for the incident was made after considering factors such as their official roles, policy portfolios and other relevant matters.

“Although the incident within the remit of the Housing Bureau’s Independent Checking Unit (ICU) did not involve personal fault or misconduct, I believe the Secretary for Housing should bear political accountability,” he said.