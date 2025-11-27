Volunteers seek lost pets amid Hong Kong deadly inferno wreckage

HONG KONG: As firefighters battled floor by floor in Hong Kong's flaming Wang Fuk Court housing complex overnight to find survivors and reunite them with fearful relatives, another band of volunteers swung into action to rescue the estate's pets.

Dozens of workers from Hong Kong's animal welfare agencies turned out with oxygenated pet carriers and animal ambulances to search for pets in the blazing complex, as social media posts depicted elderly people weeping for animals they left behind in the rush to save human lives.

Some animal welfare workers carrying cages negotiated with police to allow them through cordons keeping out the public, as the fire raged in the complex on Thursday (Nov 27).

"Pet owners contacted our alliance and we compiled a list of more than 100 cases," said Anson Cheng, of the animal welfare group Hong Kong Guardians.

"We shared the cases with firefighters so that they can help check the flats and pick up the pets if they see them."

Cheng said as of Thursday morning, at least 10 cats, seven dogs and several turtles had been rescued.

The fire, which is still burning, has killed at least 44 people and left nearly 300 missing.

Police said on Thursday the blaze may have been spread by unsafe scaffolding and foam materials used during maintenance work.

Hong Kong's system of micro-chipping dogs and cats meant it was possible that some survivors could be reunited with pets that managed to escape the blaze, said Cheng.