Hong Kong begins national security trial of Tiananmen vigil group

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's High Court is set to start on Thursday (Jan 22) the landmark national security trial of three former leaders of a now disbanded group that organised annual vigils marking Beijing's 1989 Tiananmen Square incident.

Once legal in China-ruled Hong Kong, such public commemorations were seen as a symbol of the city's relative freedom compared to mainland China.

The events on Jun 4, 1989, when Chinese troops opened fire to end student-led protests, are not publicly discussed in China, which treats the date as taboo and allows no ‍public remembrance.

Dozens of people queued overnight outside the West ⁠Kowloon Magistrates' ‍Courts building despite a cold weather warning, with scores of police officers and vehicles deployed amid tight security.

Tang Ngok-kwan, a former senior member of the disbanded group, the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, said he queued for ⁠several days to get into the courtroom out of respect for the trio's sacrifices.

"Justice resides in the hearts of the people, and history will bear witness," he said.