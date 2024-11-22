Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai tells court he advocated 'peaceful resistance'

HONG KONG: Jailed Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai on Friday (Nov 22) said he had advocated for "peaceful resistance" against China's erosion of the city's freedoms and tried to "reduce violence" during huge democracy protests in 2019.

Lai has been giving evidence for three days in his trial for collusion with foreign forces, an offence carrying up to life in prison under the sweeping national security law Beijing imposed on the financial hub in mid-2020.

Lai is one of the most prominent figures to be prosecuted under the law, with Western countries and rights groups demanding his release.

The 76-year-old founder of the now-shuttered tabloid Apple Daily is also accused of "conspiracy to publish seditious publications".

On Friday, Lai rejected the allegation that he had intended to incite public hatred and violence against the authorities with commentaries published in Apple Daily.

"All I said ... was a true reflection of the truth I perceived and the true thought of my heart, without any sense of hostility or intention to be seditious, and this goes for all my other articles," Lai said.

"I always advocate peaceful resistance," he said, adding that the purpose of the articles was to "resist the encroachment of China on our freedom".