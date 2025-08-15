Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai's security trial delayed over health concerns

HONG KONG: Hong Kong judges on Friday (Aug 15) postponed the trial of Jimmy Lai until the pro-democracy media tycoon is provided with a heart monitoring device and related medication – the second delay to the case this week.

The 77-year-old founder of the Apple Daily newspaper is charged with foreign collusion under Hong Kong's national security law, which Beijing imposed following huge and sometimes violent pro-democracy protests in 2019.

Closing arguments in the long-running trial were originally expected to begin on Thursday, but all court sessions were suspended due to bad weather.

As court resumed Friday, defence lawyer Robert Pang told the court that Lai had heart "palpitations" and had experienced the feeling of "collapsing", but added that the tycoon didn't want attention to be concentrated on his health.

Lai has been kept behind bars since December 2020, reportedly in solitary confinement, and concerns have previously been raised over the septuagenarian's welfare.

Pang told AFP outside court that Lai's heart rate was elevated and that the defence had requested that Lai be excused from the closing arguments, as those hearings do not require Lai to speak.

"(Lai) believes the episodes will occur when he is fatigued, and coming to court fatigues him," Pang said in court Friday.

Judge Esther Toh replied that Lai should not be worried about disturbing the court and could always speak up if he was uncomfortable.

"The only concern is the heart, it being the heart," Toh said.

"I don't want anything to ..." she said before trailing off.

The three-judge panel adjourned the case to Monday to allow time for prison authorities to outfit Lai with a wearable heart monitor and provide medication.