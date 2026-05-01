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Hong Kong bans public vaping, eyes wider restrictions
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East Asia

Hong Kong bans public vaping, eyes wider restrictions

Officials say the move is part of a broader push to curb tobacco use, with stricter rules likely to follow.

Hong Kong bans public vaping, eyes wider restrictions

A Hong Kong Department of Health official speaks to a member of the public about new laws banning vapes and e-cigarettes in public spaces.

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Jeraldine Yap
Jeraldine Yap
01 May 2026 05:35PM
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HONG KONG: Vaping and the use of e-cigarettes in public spaces are now prohibited in Hong Kong, as city authorities ramp up efforts to curb tobacco use and protect public health. 

The ban took effect on Thursday (Apr 30), marking the latest step in a broader push towards a smoke-free environment. 

Enforcement officers have been deployed across the city’s central business district, informing the public about the new rules and taking action against violators. 

At least four individuals were penalised on the first day of the ban, including one man whose vape device was confiscated. 

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Under the new law, anyone found possessing small quantities of alternative smoking products in public can be fined HK$3,000 (US$380). Those caught with larger amounts face steeper penalties, including possible jail time. 

SMOKING RATES ON DECLINE

Data shows Hong Kong’s smoking rate has already fallen to a record low of 8.5 per cent last year, and fewer than one per cent of residents aged 15 and above use e-cigarettes. 

Still, officials warn that alternative tobacco products pose significant health risks. 

“These products are intended to attract youth usage. They will cause nicotine dependence and (create) the next generation of smokers,” said Manny Lam Man-chung, head of the city’s Tobacco and Alcohol Control Office. 

The ban applies to both residents and tourists. Public awareness campaigns are underway, with posters displayed across the city and announcements made on incoming flights. 

Commuters walk past a poster announcing a ban on the use of vapes and e-cigarettes in public places in Hong Kong.
The measure builds on a 2022 law that prohibits the sale and import of e-cigarettes, though online purchases have remained a loophole. 
 
Legislative Council member David Lam said the new rules will make deterrence and enforcement more effective.
 
“(In the past), if someone vapes on the street, it's not against the law, (they) can just say: ‘It's my stock from five years ago’. But now, it's against the law. It helps in curbing the black market, because even if you buy it, you cannot use it publicly,” he said. 
 
Authorities have signalled that stricter measures may follow, including a potential ban on vaping in private spaces, although no timeline has been announced. 
 

MIXED REACTIONS TO BAN 

Residents and tourists CNA spoke to were mostly supportive of the measure, citing concerns about second-hand exposure. 
 
“It’s good for everyone, if I don’t want to smoke, I don’t want other people to affect me as well,” said a local. 
 
“The whole of China is encouraging a smoke-free environment. I think this is a good move,” said a tourist from mainland China. 
 
But not everyone agrees. Some critics argue the ban infringes on personal choice while others worry it could push users back to cigarettes. 

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“Out on the street, the smoke evaporates into the air, so I don’t find that a problem. I think it’s almost against our freedom to be able to do what we like to do,” one resident said.  
 
A vape user added: “A couple of my friends and I said we’ll just try and give up vaping and smoking, but I imagine I’ll probably go back to smoking in some form.”
 
A recent survey found that 55 per cent of alternative tobacco users plan to continue vaping in private, while 35 per cent expect to return to traditional cigarettes. Only 10 per cent said they would consider quitting entirely. 
 
Public health advocates maintain that a combination of policies, including banning flavoured cigarettes and making tobacco packaging plain, will help drive smoking rates lower. 
 
“All these multi-pronged strategies, together with public education … we believe more and more smokers will eventually quit smoking for their own health and for their family members,” said Henry Tong, chairman of the Hong Kong Council on Smoking and Health. 
 
City officials say the long-term goal is a completely smoke-free Hong Kong. 

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Source: CNA/dn(mp)

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