Hong Kong bans public vaping, eyes wider restrictions

HONG KONG: Vaping and the use of e-cigarettes in public spaces are now prohibited in Hong Kong, as city authorities ramp up efforts to curb tobacco use and protect public health.

The ban took effect on Thursday (Apr 30), marking the latest step in a broader push towards a smoke-free environment.

Enforcement officers have been deployed across the city’s central business district, informing the public about the new rules and taking action against violators.

At least four individuals were penalised on the first day of the ban, including one man whose vape device was confiscated.

Under the new law, anyone found possessing small quantities of alternative smoking products in public can be fined HK$3,000 (US$380). Those caught with larger amounts face steeper penalties, including possible jail time.