Independent hearing begins into Hong Kong's deadly Wang Fuk Court fire

"We want to know the causes of the disaster and the responsibility (who is to blame). At the very least, we need to know what caused the fire and why it spread so rapidly, becoming completely uncontrollable," former resident Seneca Lee told reporters outside the court.

"I believe (this disaster) was not caused by just one or two factors," she said.

A 69-year-old man, who gave only his surname Law, said he had lived at Wang Fuk Court for more than three decades.

"The thing I most want to know is why the fire alarms did not sound. They did not sound throughout the whole estate. That doesn’t make any sense," Law said.

"I have a relative who passed away, so I'm feeling down."