HONG KONG: Yip Ka-kui still sends WhatsApp voice messages to his wife even though they will never be heard. She was one of 168 people killed last November in Hong Kong’s deadliest fire in decades.

Over the past year, the 68-year-old Yip never turned on the television, struggled to step into a supermarket and stopped taking photos outdoors with his camera - all things he used to do with his wife, Pak Shui-lin. He learned to dine alone. Sometimes, he would cry when thoughts of her crept in. The hardest moments came at night, when sleep eluded him hours past midnight.

Now living at his eldest son's place within walking distance of their charred apartment at Wang Fuk Court, Yip has preferred mostly to stay at home in recent months because the familiar streets are full of memories.

“Sometimes, a feeling would suddenly flood in,” he said. “I can't believe she's no longer here."

RESIDENTS RAISED CONCERNS BEFORE DEADLY FIRE

Like Yip, many residents displaced by the fire that swept through seven apartment buildings were still grieving. Over the past year, they returned to their old homes to collect belongings, learned of improper practices and inadequate oversight that led to the fire, and last month watched officials bow in apology over the tragedy.

But even as life kept pushing them forward, some said justice had yet to be served, and felt pressure from authorities when voicing their concerns. Some residents planned to offer flowers to mark the first anniversary on Thursday (Nov 26), with various religious commemorations to be held in the city.

Before the fire, some residents had already complained to the government about fire hazards during the complex’s building maintenance project. Yip had raised concerns about workers smoking with the main contractor and complained about the project to the Urban Renewal Authority.

But the residents' worst fears came true on Nov 26, 2025. That day, Pak knocked on her neighbours’ doors to warn them of the fire, saving some, but could not make it out herself. An investigation found the blaze was likely caused by a lit cigarette and spread rapidly through non-fire-retardant scaffolding material.

When the investigation hearings laid bare the facts, Yip was furious.

In May, he returned to their home of over 20 years with flowers. Most of their belongings were burned to ashes, and he could fit all he retrieved into a single ziplock bag. He found his wedding band, but not his wife's.

“You go to a peaceful place, and don't worry about us," he then told her at their home.