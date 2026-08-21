Woman in Hong Kong mauled to death by dog in pet hotel

HONG KONG: A 33-year-old woman in Hong Kong has been found dead in a pet boarding facility after she was reportedly mauled by a dog, according to Hong Kong police.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday (Aug 20) evening, assistant border district commander Matthew Chan said police received a call at 4.12pm about a woman who had been found unconscious in Ping Yeung village in Ta Kwu Ling, a district in the New Territories.

The local woman, who was not named, was pronounced dead at the scene when first responders arrived, Chan said, adding that a dog had been “wandering around” the deceased’s body.

According to Chan, the location was a licensed dog hotel and training centre.

The woman, who has not been named, was the licence holder of the premises, Chan added.

Police said the facility began operations in January.

CCTV footage taken from the premises showed that the incident occurred at 2pm.

“The deceased had just fed the dog and wanted to lead it back into the cage,” Chan said.

However, the dog had refused, Chan added - and attacked the woman, who had been alone at the facility at that time.

The attack reportedly lasted for a minute, according to Senior Inspector Tam Kai-hin.

Six other dogs were seen in their cages when the attack happened, Chan said, adding that there had been no signs of disturbance at the scene by intruders.

“Preliminary investigations showed that the woman suffered lacerations to her head, neck and arms, as well as animal bites,” Chan said.

The dog was identified as a local village dog and is believed to be around one year old.

It measured around 1 m in length.

The dog had been brought to the facility by volunteers on Aug 11 and was awaiting adoption, Chan said.