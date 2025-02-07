Logo
East Asia

Hong Kong's Gaw Capital buys iconic Tokyo mall for over US$1 billion
Hong Kong's Gaw Capital buys iconic Tokyo mall for over US$1 billion

Gaw Capital Partners' logo sits at their office in Tokyo, Japan, on Feb 7, 2025. (Photo: REUTERS/Miho Uranaka)

07 Feb 2025 03:40PM
TOKYO: Real estate private equity firm Gaw Capital and Singapore-based investor Patience Capital Group have completed the acquisition of Tokyu Plaza Ginza, a prime mall in central Tokyo, in a deal worth more than US$1 billion, Gaw's Japan head said on Friday (Feb 7).

The Hong Kong-based investor said it had formed a joint venture for the acquisition and management of the property in which it holds 91 per cent, with the remaining 9 per cent held by Patience Capital Group.

The deal is the latest in a run of major property transactions in the hot Japanese market.

Canadian firm Brookfield Asset Management last month closed two real estate investments in Japan for a total of US$1.6 billion.

"With favourable macroeconomic fundamentals supporting Japan's real estate sector, this is a highly opportune time to invest," Gaw's Head of Japan Isabella Lo said in a statement.

The Tokyu Plaza transaction is Gaw's largest in Japan, where it has been operating since 2014. The firm has roughly ¥655 billion (US$4.32 billion) in assets under management in Japan, which represents 40 per cent growth over the past 12 months, Lo said.

Source: Reuters/ec

