Hundreds queue for sentencing of 47 Hong Kong activists

HONG KONG: Hundreds queued on Tuesday (Nov 19) outside a Hong Kong court ahead of the sentencing of 45 activists in a landmark national security trial that has damaged the city's once feisty pro-democracy movement and drawn international criticism.

A total of 47 pro-democracy activists were arrested and charged in 2021 with conspiracy to commit subversion under a Beijing-imposed national security law. The charges related to the organising of an unofficial "primary election" in 2020 to select the best candidates for an upcoming legislative election.

The activists were accused by prosecutors of plotting to paralyse the government by engaging in potentially disruptive acts had they been elected.

Police formed a tight security cordon for several blocks around the West Kowloon Magistrates Court, as several hundred supporters queued while holding up umbrellas in light rain to try to secure a seat within the main courtroom and several spillover courts.

"I feel such an injustice needs witnessing," said Margaret, 59, dressed in a white raincoat and black facemask, who was in the queue since Sunday afternoon. "I've long followed their case. They (the activists) need to know they still have public support."

After a 118-day trial, 14 of the activists were found guilty in May, including Australian citizen Gordon Ng and activist Owen Chow, while two were acquitted.

The other 31 pleaded guilty, including student activist Joshua Wong and alleged mastermind, legal scholar Benny Tai. They could receive jail terms of several years to life by the three hand-picked national security judges when the hearing commences at 10am local time.