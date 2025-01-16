South Korea president’s refusal to cooperate with investigators a 'tactic' to undermine, delay probe: Analysts

REFUSING TO TALK

Up until Thursday afternoon, Yoon had refused to talk with investigators who had prepared a questionnaire of more than 200 pages, said an official from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) that is heading the criminal inquiry.

Yoon, the first sitting South Korean president to be arrested, earlier said he turned himself in to prevent the risk of "unsavoury bloodshed", though he continued to protest that it was an illegal investigation and invalid arrest warrant.

His lawyers have said the arrest warrant was issued by a court in the wrong jurisdiction and the team set up to investigate him does not have the legal mandate to do so.

Experts believe his legal team is dragging out the investigations to his benefit.

Jong Eun Lee, assistant professor of political science at North Greenville University, said his silence is a tactic “to delegitimise the authority of the CIO’s interrogation”.