China, India unlikely to replace US role in Middle East even as Iran war reshapes dynamics: Analysts

SHENZHEN: Neither China nor India is likely to replace the United States’ longstanding role in the Middle East even as the Iran war reshapes regional dynamics, analysts said on Tuesday (Jun 23).

Instead, the Middle East is set for a more complex balance of power, they added.

While rising powers are expected to remain important players, the experts said their influence is likely to take different forms, including through diplomacy and economic partnerships, rather than the military presence traditionally associated with Washington.

“Any expectation of new external actors playing similar roles to what … American or European powers have played in the past should not be expected,” said Kabir Taneja, executive director of Observer Research Foundation (ORF) Middle East, a Dubai-based policy think tank.

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He was speaking during a panel discussion at the Middle East Institute’s (MEI) annual conference. MEI is an autonomous research institute within the National University of Singapore.

This year’s conference was themed “After the Iran War: The Global Geopolitical and Economic Fallout”.

In the panel titled “External Powers and the New Middle East Reality”, experts examined what the conflict means for the influence of major powers, including the US, China and India.