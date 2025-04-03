US regains edge over China as preferred partner in Southeast Asia: Survey

SINGAPORE: More than half of 2,023 respondents polled across 11 Southeast Asian countries would side with the United States over China “if the region were forced to align itself with one of the two strategic rivals”, according to findings published in an annual think tank survey.

The State of Southeast Asia 2025 report, released by the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute (ISEAS) on Thursday (Apr 4), examined regional perceptions on strategic issues and the influence of major powers.

When asked to pick between the US and China, 52.3 per cent of respondents favoured the US while 47.7 per cent supported China.

The ISEAS report also added that more than half of respondents believed the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) should “enhance its resilience and unity to fend off pressures from the two global powers”.

“This narrow margin underscores ASEAN’s delicate balancing act between the two major powers as economic interdependence with China competes with security considerations and more comfortable historical ties to the US,” the report said.

The latest findings have put Washington ahead of Beijing again after being Southeast Asia’s preferred choice of strategic partner for four straight years.