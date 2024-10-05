China says it evacuated 215 nationals from Lebanon

BEIJING: China said on Saturday (Oct 5) that it has evacuated 215 of its nationals from Lebanon, where Israel has been carrying out intense bombardments since last month, resulting in more than 1,100 deaths.

This week, Israel said its troops launched "ground raids" into parts of southern Lebanon, a stronghold of Iran-backed Hezbollah, following days of heavy strikes on areas across the country where the group holds sway.

Israel has recently shifted its focus to securing its northern border with Lebanon, where there have been near-daily clashes since Hezbollah launched strikes in support of its Palestinian ally Hamas, after that group's Oct 7, 2023, attack.

Several countries have launched operations to remove their nationals from Lebanon in the wake of the ground raids, including South Korea, Russia, France, Spain, Germany and the United Kingdom.

"So far, 215 Chinese citizens have been safely evacuated from Lebanon in two batches under the organisation and arrangement of the Chinese government," Beijing's foreign ministry said in a statement given to AFP.

"The Chinese embassy in Lebanon continues to carry out its mission in Lebanon and will continue to assist the Chinese citizens there in taking security measures," it added.

The ministry did not say where the evacuated Chinese nationals had been taken.

According to Lebanese authorities, more than 1,110 people have been killed in the country since the escalation in Israeli bombardment on Sep 23, while more than a million people have been forced to flee their homes.

On Wednesday, China urged world powers to prevent the conflict from "further deteriorating" after Iran fired a barrage of missiles at Israel, which warned it would make Tehran "pay" for the attack.