Italian athlete dies at World Games in China

CHENGDU: Italian orienteering athlete Mattia Debertolis died on Tuesday (Aug 12) at the World Games in Chengdu, China after collapsing during competition, organisers said.

Debertolis, 29, was found unconscious during an orienteering event on Aug 8 and died four days later, said a joint statement from World Games organisers and the International Orienteering Federation (IOF).

The World Games is a multisport event held every four years for disciplines not included in the Olympics.

"Despite receiving immediate expert medical care at one of China's leading medical institutions, he passed away," the statement said.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

It did not provide details on the cause of death.

Orienteering sees athletes navigate an unmarked course with a map and compass, punching in at designated spots along the route in the quickest time.

The event, held about 50km outside of central Chengdu, took place in intense heat and humidity, with temperatures above 30 degrees.