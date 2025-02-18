Japan to allow Taiwan as place of origin in family registry

TOKYO: Japan will allow people from Taiwan to list the island as their place of origin in the country's family registry instead of China, a justice ministry official said on Tuesday (Feb 18).

When a Japanese citizen marries someone from overseas, the spouse's nationality and name are recorded in the registry system that local governments must maintain by law.

Currently people from Taiwan – regarded as a region, not a country under a policy in place since 1972 when Tokyo normalised ties with Beijing – are described as from China.

But "from May, after revisions to ministry rules, a name of a region can be written in the nationality field", a justice ministry official told AFP.

The change follows requests from Taiwanese spouses who want to express their regional identity, he added.

Taiwan's government welcomed the decision, foreign ministry spokesman Hsiao Kuangwei told reporters on Tuesday.

The move will "demonstrate respect for the identity of Taiwanese residents in Japan" and "will also provide greater clarity in identification", he said.

Japan's residence certificates for mid-to-long-term foreign residents already allow Taiwanese to describe themselves as being from Taiwan, the Japanese official noted.

"Practical difficulties have also arisen due to discrepancies in the country or region names -- Taiwan on the residence card, and China in the family register," he added.