Japan seeks bigger role in Southeast Asia’s security landscape

JAKARTA: Japan has pledged to remain transparent and open to dialogue as it expands defence cooperation with Southeast Asian nations, amid concerns that Tokyo’s easing of longstanding restrictions on weapons exports could fuel an arms race in the region.

In April, Japan announced a major overhaul of its rules governing overseas weapons sales, paving the way for shipments of warships, missiles and other military equipment.

Japan’s Ambassador to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Koji Yonetani, said Tokyo’s approach to regional security remains guided by its longstanding principles.

“Japan's post-war trajectory as a peace-loving nation remains absolutely unchanged. Our dedication to the rule of law, transparency, and respect for sovereignty is steadfast,” he told CNA in an interview in Jakarta on Nov 6 ahead of the ASEAN summit in Manila.

The 11-nation ASEAN bloc will open its final leaders' summit of the year in Manila on Sunday (Nov 15).

Yonetani said Japan’s framework for transferring defence equipment “operates under rigorous safeguards” and is aimed at bolstering regional security by building up its partners’ capabilities.

He cited remarks by Japan’s Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi at a recent ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) in Cebu, during which Koizumi stressed the importance of dialogue and offered to explain Japan’s defence policy changes to other countries.