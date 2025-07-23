Japan vows to pursue anti-whaling activist Watson despite Interpol decision

TOKYO: Japan reacted angrily on Wednesday (Jul 23) after Interpol lifted its red wanted notice against anti-whaling activist Paul Watson, insisting its own arrest warrant remains valid.

Interpol had issued the notice against Watson, known for radical tactics including confrontations with whaling ships at sea, at the request of Japan.

But "Interpol has officially and permanently dismissed the Red Notice against me", Watson said in a statement on Tuesday, calling the move an end to the Japanese whalers' "vendetta".

Interpol confirmed to AFP that it had deleted the red notice, which asks police worldwide to arrest a suspect.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Tokyo called the decision "extremely regrettable", with top government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi saying it would not deter Japan.

"The removal doesn't change the fact that Japan's arrest warrant for him is valid," Hayashi told a regular news briefing.

"Our position remains unchanged that we will continue to call on the parties involved for his extradition," he said.

Watson, a 74-year-old Canadian-American, was arrested and detained in Greenland in July 2024 on a 2012 Japanese warrant, which accused him of causing damage to a whaling ship and injuring a whaler.

He was released in December after Denmark refused the Japanese extradition request over the 2010 clash with whalers.

On Dec 20, Watson returned to France, where his children attend school, following a high-profile campaign in his support.