Japan approves record budget for ageing population, defence

TOKYO: Japan's government on Friday (Dec 27) approved a record budget for the next fiscal year, ramping up spending on social welfare, as the population ages, and defence to tackle regional threats.

The 115.5 trillion yen (US$730 billion) budget for the year from April 2025, greenlighted by the Cabinet, includes 8.7 trillion yen in defence spending.

It also includes social security spending of around 38.3 trillion yen - up from 37.7 trillion the previous year.

The defence ministry said in a briefing document that Japan was facing its "toughest and most complex security environment" since World War II, repeating a warning from Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

Japan has a pacifist post-war constitution, which limits its military capacity to ostensibly defensive measures.

But it updated key security and defence policies in 2022, explicitly outlining the challenge posed by China, and committed to double its defence spending to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) standard of 2 per cent of GDP by 2027.