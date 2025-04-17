Asian markets boosted by 'Big Progress' in Japan tariff talks

HONG KONG: Tokyo led Asian stocks higher on Thursday (Apr 17) as optimism over Japan-United States trade talks offset Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell's warning that US President Donald Trump's tariffs could force officials to choose between fighting inflation or unemployment.

Investors are keeping a nervous eye on Washington for the next three months as governments scramble to cut deals to avert crippling tariffs unveiled by the US president on his Apr 2 "Liberation Day" but delayed for 90 days.

With Japanese companies the biggest investors into the US, Tokyo's negotiations are of particular interest to markets – with some describing it as the canary in the mine – and traders took heart from early signs.

Trump posted on social media that there had been "Big Progress!" and Tokyo's envoy Ryosei Akazawa said, "I understand that the US wants to make a deal within the 90 days. For our part, we want to do it as soon as possible."

And while Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba warned the talks "won't be easy", he said the president had "expressed his desire to give the negotiations ... the highest priority".