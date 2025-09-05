Japan, Australia to deepen defence ties

TOKYO: Japanese and Australian ministers met Friday (Sep 5) in Tokyo and agreed to deepen defence ties, days after Beijing hosted a massive military parade.

Japan is strengthening cooperation with US allies in the Asia-Pacific region that, like Tokyo, are involved in territorial disputes with China.

The bilateral meeting of foreign and defence ministers follows the Beijing military parade which was attended by leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un.

Analysts say the line-up was Chinese President Xi Jinping's vision of a new world order, sidelining the United States.

"Reaffirming the importance of working together to prevent unilateral changes to the status quo by force, we agreed to strengthen cooperation," Japanese defence minister Gen Nakatani said after the Tokyo talks.

"Additionally, we reconfirmed the strengthening of cooperation with the Philippines, India, South Korea, ASEAN, Pacific countries, and others," Nakatani told journalists.

Public broadcaster NHK said the two countries agreed to conduct advanced training between their militaries, and enhance collaboration in economic security areas such as critical minerals and energy.